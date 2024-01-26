Ben Affleck to direct Matt Damon in new thriller, ‘Animals’

Ben Affleck is set to direct Matt Damon in a new thriller film called Animals.

The two, who are known for their long friendship and writing partnership that resulted in an Oscar win for Good Will Hunting in 1997, have worked together several times in the past – including on The Last Duel and last year with Air.

Now, the two will work together again on the new thriller film, which is set to centre around a kidnapping plot. No more plot details have yet been shared about the project.

Affleck will direct the film, with the the script written by Connor McIntyre. Damon will star in the film and it will be made via Netflix.

Damon and Affleck will both produce the new film, which according to reports should start filming this year.

Recently, Affleck was caught surprising Damon at the Golden Globe awards.

While others were on the red carpet, Damon was inside the event sitting at a table when Affleck surprised Damon by going up to him and embracing him. In the video, shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Damon can’t hide his delight at seeing Affleck.

The pair also presented the award for Best Director – Motion Picture at the event.

Ben Affleck surprises his buddy Matt Damon at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IsYgrvaVCa — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024

In other news, a new instalment in the Jason Bourne franchise is in development, according to reports.

As reported by Deadline, All Quiet At The Western Front director Edward Berger is in talks to helm the project, which would be the sixth film in the series. The last was 2016’s Jason Bourne, which saw Damon reprise the role after almost ten years away.

The currently-untitled film is said to be in early development at Universal, with no script. While no cast is attached, insiders claim Damon “would be approached first” about potentially returning to the role once the script is completed.