Ben Mendelsohn reveals original plan for Talos’ death in ‘Captain Marvel’

Captain Marvel star Ben Mendelsohn has revealed that his character Talos was originally meant to die around halfway through the film.

The actor portrayed the misunderstood Skrull leader in the 2019 Marvel blockbuster – as well as a Spider-Man: Far From Home post-credits scene – and quickly became a fan favourite in the process.

However, speaking to NME, Mendelsohn admitted that the writers planned to kill off Talos in the movie’s original script.

“That truly exceeded my expectations,” he said of Captain Marvel. “[Talos] was gonna die at around page 60 [in the script] originally and he survived that, so he’s done pretty well. And if that fucking shapeshifter rears his ugly head again, I’ll do my best to be inside it.”

Last year, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson gave an update on the movie’s planned sequel, admitting she’s unsure of the follow-up’s timescale.

“No. I don’t really know what job I’m going to do next, which is very exciting,” she said. “I don’t even know what my life’s gonna be!

“And most of this year, you know, I had to do the press tour,” she continued. “But then the last half of the year, I’ve just been focusing way more on just doing what I want to do that’s completely outside of my job.”

Meanwhile, elsewhere in his interview, Mendelsohn spoke about one of the big franchises that he is yet to be a part of – James Bond.

“James Bond was without a doubt the coolest man alive and he didn’t even fucking live,” he said. “I didn’t even realise that he was a stupid fucking male fantasy. He was the best one, lock, stock and barrel. Roger Moore is the Bond that I grew up with, but then I was incredibly moved by His Majesty’s Secret Service which starred George Lazenby. And you can’t get past Sean Connery.”

He added of possibly playing 007: “Yeah, absolutely. No doubt. There’d be no doubt that I would definitely play James Bond.”