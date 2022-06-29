Bette Midler has ironically called for a US ban on viagra, following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the country’s abortion laws.

The actor, singer and comedian recently took to social media to demonstrate her disgust at the recent repeal of Roe v Wade.

“Time to ban Viagra. Because if pregnancy is ‘God’s will’, then so is your limp dick,” she tweeted, mocking the logic of the court’s verdict.

Midler’s statement was heavily praised by fans, with one writing: “I love it. The Republican limp dickk party.”

Another replied: “Couldn’t have said it better myself.”

Midler, who is set to star in Disney‘s Hocus Pocus sequel later this year, has previously been vocal about her disagreement with the Supreme Court’s decision to remove American women’s constitutional right to safe abortions.

Following the ruling on Friday (June 24), Midler tweeted: “They did it. THEY DID IT TO US! #SCOTUS has overturned #RoevWade, enshrined in the Constitution as settled law for over 50 years. How dare they?

“This #SCOTUS is absolutely tone-deaf to the will and even the actual needs of the American people. #WakeUpAmerica”

Midler is joined by a large number of celebrities who have spoken out against the Supreme Court’s ruling, with Stranger Things star Maya Hawke recently opening up about her family’s history with abortion.

Appearing on The Tonight Show, she told host Jimmy Fallon: “My mom [Uma Thurman] wrote this really beautiful essay about her abortion that she got when she was really young, and about how if she hadn’t have had it, she wouldn’t have become the person that she’d become, and I wouldn’t exist, and how both of my parents lives would’ve been totally derailed if she hadn’t had access to safe and legal health care – fundamental health care.”

Hawke continued: “Of course, wealthy people will always be able to get abortions, but so many people, because of this ruling this week, will not only not be able to pursue their dreams, but actually lose their lives and be unsafe. And I just wanted to say that, like, fuck the Supreme Court.”

Meanwhile, pop star and actor Selena Gomez has called on men to “stand up” against the US Supreme Court’s ruling, sharing information on how the public can actively challenge the verdict.