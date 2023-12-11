Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ movie suffers big drop at the box office

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance‘ concert film has suffered a sharp drop at the US box office over a week after its release.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé – which documents the singer’s recent tour of the same name – initially topped the US domestic box office following its release on December 1.

However, the film has now fallen to fifth place after earning $5million (£3.98million) in its second weekend, a 77 per cent drop, taking its total US haul to $28million (£22million), and $33million (£26million) globally.

Advertisement

It comes after Renaissance initially stormed the US box office, taking in $21million (£16million) in North America in its opening weekend. However, it fell short of Taylor Swift‘s recent Eras Tour film, which made $92.8million (£73.9million) in its opening weekend and took $250million (£199million) globally across its run.

Beyoncé partnered with AMC Theatres to distribute the film, much like Swift, meaning each will reportedly earn 50 per cent of ticket sales. The pair have also showed support for each other’s films, with Swift recently turning up to the Renaissance premiere in London.

The Renaissance film has now ended its cinema run, with yesterday (December 10) marking its last date on screens.

The US box office was topped this weekend by new Studio Ghibli film The Boy And The Heron with $12.8million (£10.2million), making it the first original anime production to achieve the feat. The film is also the animation studio’s first to release in IMAX, which helped it to top the chart.

The new film from Hayao Miyazaki, which is due for a UK cinema release later this month, has received rave reviews, and initially debuted in its native Japan earlier this year with little promotion.

Advertisement

The English voice cast includes Christian Bale, Florence Pugh, Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe, Dave Bautista, Mark Hamill, Karen Fukuhara, Gemma Chan.