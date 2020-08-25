‘Bill and Ted are not stoners’, Keanu Reeves insists

Keanu Reeves, star of the much-loved sci-fi comedy franchise Bill & Ted, has insisted that the metalhead slacker duo are not stoners.

In an interview with AP Entertainment, Reeves said: “I’d like to get one thing straight, Bill and Ted are not stoners, let’s get that clear.”

Instead, Reeves argued, tongue in cheek, “They have a nice outlook on life, they like people [and] their friendship.”

DON’T PARTY ON, DUDES! @BillandTed3 star Keanu Reeves says the idea that the time-traveling pair are stoners is bogus. pic.twitter.com/l4LtZP7rz9 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) August 25, 2020

He continued, revealing a little about the plot of forthcoming sequel Bill & Ted Face The Music, “in the course of the film they’re given this herculean task of saving the universe and time as we know it, and they go into their future selves to… well I don’t want to give too much away. But for me one of the most exciting aspects of this Bill & Ted story was getting a chance to play.”

Last week, it was revealed that Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl will have a cameo in the upcoming third instalment of the franchise.

His cameo has been listed on his own IMDB page, which states that he’ll appear as himself in the latest film in the beloved sci-fi buddy comedy series.

He joins the likes of Kid Cudi and Arcade Fire’s Win Butler, with Butler set to portray a levitating member of The Future Council.

The new film has been in the works since at least 2013, and was officially green-lit back in May 2018. In June, a first trailer was shared for the film, with a September release date confirmed for UK theatres.