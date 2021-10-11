Bill Murray confirms new film with Wes Anderson is called ‘Asteroid City’

Wes Anderson’s longstanding collaborator Bill Murray has revealed the title of their next project together.

The actor announced the title, Asteroid City, during the premiere of their current film The French Dispatch at the London Film Festival yesterday (October 10).

The film will see a number of recurring collaborations for Anderson, with his cast including Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody and Scarlett Johansson.

Advertisement

New actors joining the film will include Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie and Rupert Friend. Murray also confirmed that his work on the film has begun.

“It’s the usual cast of characters,” he said at the festival, as reported by Screen Daily. “We’re shooting it in Spain, about 45 minutes from Madrid. It’s fun out there, we’re having a nice time.”

Asteroid City will mark the 10th time that Murray has worked with Anderson. The actor went on to confirm that he intends to work with the director whenever he is asked to.

“There are certain people you don’t take their calls; and there are certain people you just say, ‘OK, yeah’. He’s one of those.”

News of the project first broke in July at the Cannes Film Festival. At the time, Spanish paper El Pais reported that sets that look like a desert have been built for the film in Chinchón, near Madrid.

Advertisement

Early reviews for The French Dispatch have been largely positive.

Many critics praised the film’s visual style, with Variety‘s Peter Debruge saying “every costume, prop and casting choice has been made with such a reverential sense of absurdity” and IndieWire‘s Eric Kohn calling the film “an endearing and liberated explosion of Andersonian aesthetics”.

The Telegraph praised the film’s story, calling it “a hymn to human curiosity and compulsions” and praising the script as “a relentless hoot”.