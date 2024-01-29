Bill Murray returns in ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ trailer

Bill Murray is set to make a return in the upcoming Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, as the actor has been spotted in the movie’s latest trailer.

Murray, who played Ghostbusters squad member Peter Venkman in the original franchise, can be seen sporting the iconic Ghostbusters suit and proton pack in the trailer for the latest instalment in the story.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire takes place in New York, and features a dangerous frost which covers the city, brought on by a mysterious, evil force. Joining Murray are some of his fellow cast members from the original Ghostbusters, including Dan Aykroyd as Ray Stantz, Ernie Hudson as Winston Zeddemore, and Annie Potts as Janine Melntiz. Also returning is the villainous ‘Mean Green Ghost’, Slimer.

As well as being featured in some shots from the original movie, the trailer shows Murray being approached by a frightening creature, casually saying: “Heads up. Tall, dark and horny at 12 o’clock.” He also reunites with Aykroyd and Potts’ characters, offering his help, before noticing Potts’ involvement, cheerfully adding: “Melnitz in uniform, yeah!”

The final shot of the trailer shows the iconic Slimer bursting out from a pile of debris to pass through Finn Wolfhard’s character Trevor, teasing the ghost’s return for the sequel.

Following on from the 2021 movie, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the movie will also feature Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace and Carrie Coon. Frozen Empire was directed by Gil Kenan, who co-wrote the script with Afterlife director Jason Reitman, whose father directed the original two Ghostbusters movies.

In a four-star review of Afterlife, NME wrote: “If you really want to tug at fans’ heartstrings, who ya gonna call? The result is a sequel that feels like an authentic Ghostbusters movie without quite slipping into retread mode. Against the odds, this franchise might be back from the dead.”

In other news, Wolfhard was seen in a cast photo released earlier this month confirming that season five of Stranger Things is underway.