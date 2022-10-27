‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ first reactions: “A beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has received positive first reactions following the film’s world premiere in Hollywood.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther picks up after the death of King T’Challa, who was played by the late Chadwick Boseman. The actor died in 2020 from colon cancer.

Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman and Angela Bassett all reprise their roles from the original film. Newcomers include Dominique Thorn as Riri Williams aka Ironheart, Michaela Coel as Aneka and Tenoch Huerta as Namor.

Following the film’s premiere on Wednesday (October 26), critics have shared their first impressions on social media. The Hollywood Reporter’s Brian Davids called the sequel “Marvel’s most poignant and powerful film to date”.

Variety’s Clayton Davis wrote: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Visual stunner, with Angela Bassett commanding every scene she inhabits.”

You can check out more reactions below.

#BlackPantherWakandaForever is a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Visual stunner, with Angela Bassett commanding every scene she inhabits. Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" will do that for many. Another great post credit scene that's genuinely a jaw-dropper. Don't know about Oscars. pic.twitter.com/55YSor1PrD — Clayton Davis – Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) October 27, 2022

Black Panther: #WakandaForever is Marvel's most poignant and powerful film to date. It's heavy and dark in the way that it needed to be, and mostly abandons the studio's trademark tone. The craft work levels up in every conceivable way, and the performances rise to the occasion. pic.twitter.com/aAK7jjRMra — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) October 27, 2022

#WakandaForever is phenomenal. Easily the best MCU project of Phase 4. I can not understate how masterful the score is from start to finish. There are no weak links in the cast, but I have to give a special shoutout to Angela Basset and Letitia Wright who really blew me away. pic.twitter.com/vzKmvow7Gs — Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) October 27, 2022

#WakandaForever is blockbuster filmmaking on another level. It surpasses the incredible first film with high stakes and and thrilling world-building. It’s an emotional, dark journey, leading to a full-scale war, but always feels personal. This may be the best Marvel movie yet. pic.twitter.com/ZMPMBaJ6In — Daniel Howat (@howatdk) October 27, 2022

#WakandaForever is outstanding. It handles loss, grief and revenge with a maturity and seriousness rarely seen in the MCU. Black Panther continues to be their crown jewel. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta all bring some of the best acting I've seen all year. pic.twitter.com/ECqGxfEyFi — Lando (@orlandoenelcine) October 27, 2022

Black Panther: #WakandaForever is as epic as Marvel sequels get. The story is hugely ambitious & thematically rewarding with gut-wrenching twists and turns throughout. You feel the length but it’s fun, wildly beautiful and has the best credits scene in Marvel history, no contest. pic.twitter.com/zD8nYIFKXC — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) October 27, 2022

#WakandaForever is amazing! Coogler delivered an epic and emotional sequel that is an incredible tribute to Chadwick Boseman’s legacy. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta give their all in the roles. This is easily the best movie from phase 4. pic.twitter.com/f8t6NOq8xt — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) October 27, 2022

Rihanna is set to release her new song ‘Lift Me Up’ on Friday (October 28), written as a tribute to Boseman, which will feature on the film’s soundtrack.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the final film in Marvel’s Phase Four, set to be released in cinemas on November 11.

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which recently received a first trailer, will kick off Phase Five on February 17 next year.

In a four-star review of the original Black Panther, NME wrote: “It’s a joyful, chest-voice statement that there are other voices to be heard in blockbuster cinema and new worlds to be seen. This is a vitally important film and an absolute, watch-it-again-immediately blast.”