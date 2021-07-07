‘Black Widow’: O-T Fagbenle on a potential Rick Mason spin-off series

Black Widow star O-T Fagbenle has opened up about a potential Rick Mason spin-off series – you can watch his full interview above.

In a recent chat with NME, the actor, who plays The Agent opposite Scarlett Johansson in the new Marvel film, teased the possibility of a different story for his character on the small screen.

“I just miss my buddy Florence,” Fagbenle said when asked about the future of his character in the MCU, referring to Florence Pugh who plays Yelena in the film.

Advertisement

“So let’s me and Florence get it done,” he added. “She can do all the action stuff, I’ll help out.”

When NME said that fans were looking forward to seeing a spin-off series focusing on Mason, Fagbenle replied: “You’re not alone. Let’s start a movement.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor commented on the possibility of one day playing James Bond. “I wouldn’t fight it necessarily,” he began. “It depends what the idea would be.

“I would love to do it, but I’d want to know the idea. Brown Bond can’t be the only idea. But I love England, I love English culture, so I’d love to keep progressing that into the next generation.”

In a four-star review of Black Widow, NME wrote: “Johansson’s swansong has cycled through futuristic sci-fi, buddy comedy, escape adventure and teary drama. It’s not beating up Nazis for Beelzebub, granted, but it’s still a hell of a lot of fun.”

Advertisement

Black Widow will be released in cinemas this Friday (July 9).