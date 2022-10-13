‘Blonde’ drops out of Netflix US Top 10 chart

Blonde has dropped out of the Netflix Top 10 movies chart in the US.

The controversial biopic, released on the streaming platform on September 28, was missing from Netflix’s Top 10 chart for Monday October 10. As reported by IndieWire, the film spent just three days at the number one spot.

In the UK chart on Wednesday October 12, Blonde is currently positioned in tenth place, behind 2015’s Goosebumps and Netflix original Old People.

The most popular film on the US and UK chart is Luckiest Girl Alive, an original film starring Mila Kunis which holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 43 per cent.

Directed by Andrew Dominik and starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is based on a novel by Joyce Carol Oates and is described as a “reimagining” of Monroe’s life.

A synopsis reads: “Blonde boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves.”

Before it was released, the film attracted controversy over its NC-17 rating in the US due to graphic scenes. The film also divided critics, with some deeming it as “exploitative” and “problematic” in its depiction of Monroe as a victim.

Others, however, praised the film as an effective psychological horror. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “It’s not an easy watch and there is a lingering sense of a film trying to have its cake and eat it. It underlines the point that Monroe’s acting prowess was overlooked without focusing on her craft… But there’s a humanity to de Armas’ performance that cuts through the exploitation and by immersing us at the centre of her slowly shattering psyche, it’s an ambitious trespass against good taste.

“Like any effective horror, Blonde unsettles you long after the credits roll.”

Nick Cave, who recorded the film’s soundtrack with Warren Ellis, recently declared Blonde to be his favourite film of all time.