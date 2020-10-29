Blumhouse has shared details of four new thrillers arriving on Amazon Prime Video.

The next chapter in the indie horror studio’s Welcome To The Blumhouse anthology comprises four original films – The Manor, Black As Night, Madres and Bingo – set for release in 2021. All four genre thrillers “highlight female and emerging filmmakers with diverse casts”, a press release states.

The second installment of Amazon Studios and Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television anthology features films that are centred on “unsettling themes of institutional horrors and personal phobias”. It follows this month’s first four-film chapter release of Black Box, The Lie, Evil Eye and Nocturne.

Advertisement

The synopsis for The Manor, which is written and directed by Axelle Carolyn, reads: “After suffering a stroke, Judith Albright moves into a historic nursing home, where she begins to suspect something supernatural is preying on the residents. In order to escape she’ll need to convince everyone around her that she doesn’t actually belong there after all.”

Black As Night, directed by Maritte Lee Go and written by Sherman Payne, tells the story of “a teenage girl with self-esteem issues” who “finds confidence in the most unlikely way by spending her summer battling vampires that prey on New Orleans’ disenfranchised with the help of her best friend, the boy she’s always pined for, and a peculiar rich girl”.

Madres is directed by first-time feature director Ryan Zaragoza and is written by Marcella Ochoa and Mario Miscione. The synopsis reads: “A Mexican-American couple expecting their first child relocate to a migrant farming community in 1970’s California. When the wife begins to experience strange symptoms and terrifying visions, she tries to determine if it’s related to a legendary curse or something more nefarious.”

And Bingo, which is directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero and written by Shane McKenzie and Gigi Saul Guerrero along with Perry Blackshear, tells the story of “a strong and stubborn group of elderly friends” living in the Barrio of Oak Springs “who refuse to be gentrified”.

It continues: “Their leader, Lupita, keeps them together as a community, a family. But little did they know, their beloved Bingo hall is about to be sold to a much more powerful force than money itself.”

Advertisement

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said: “Coming off the successful launch of the first four films of the program, which has surpassed our expectations, we are excited to reveal the next chapter coming in 2021. The spine-tingling, edge of your seat thrills continues in this next collection of titles that will surely entertain, surprise and shock our global customers.”

“We’re thrilled to see how audiences around the world have responded to the films in the ‘Welcome To The Blumhouse’ slate. We couldn’t be prouder of the work of these talented filmmakers, cast and crew on all the movies,” said Jeremy Gold, President Blumhouse Television. “And we’re excited to introduce the next wave of films and the incredible filmmakers at their helm.”

Welcome To The Blumhouse‘s final four films are slated for a 2021 release.