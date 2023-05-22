‘Bocchi The Rock!’ to get compilation movie in 2024

Hit anime series Bocchi The Rock! is set to return as a compilation movie next year.

Announced over the weekend, the Bocchi The Rock! film is currently set for a Spring 2024 release window, though a confirmed release date has yet to be announced.

The announcement also comes with an accompanying video, which you can watch below.

The compilation film will see all 12 episodes of Bocchi The Rock! season 1 cut and compiled together to create a film recap of the entire season. It is currently unclear if new content will be featured in the movie.

Based on the popular manga series of the same name, Bocchi The Rock!‘s anime follows the story of an introverted teen who picks up the guitar, hoping it would give her the chance to make new friends, eventually forming a rock band with her schoolmates.

On a fateful day, the socially anxious Bocchi meets the outgoing drummer Nijika Ijichi, who invites her to join Kessoku Band when their guitarist, Ikuyo Kita, flees before their first show. Although their first performance together is subpar, the girls feel empowered by their shared love for music, and they are soon rejoined by Kita. Finding happiness in performing, Bocchi and her bandmates put their hearts into improving as musicians while making the most of their fleeting high school days.

Bocchi The Rock! first premiered in October 2022 before wrapping up its first season on December 25.

Bocchi The Rock!‘s fictional band Kessoku proved to be popular in Japan, and would go on to outsell and outperform K-pop acts Stray Kids and NCT Dream on the Billboard Japan charts. Kessoku Band from Bocchi The Rock! clinched the top spot on Billboard Japan’s Top Album Sales chart for the period of December 26, 2022 until January 1, 2023 with 73,244 copies sold.