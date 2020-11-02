‘Borat 2’ babysitter to star as an angel in new comedy from ‘South Park’ writer

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm‘s Jeanise Jones is set to star in a new comedy from South Park‘s Jane Bussman.

Jones appeared as a babysitter to Maria Bakalova’s character Tutar in the recent Borat sequel, though has since said she felt “betrayed” by filmmakers after not being told it was a satirical production.

However, it has now been announced that Jones will star in a new feature called Reincarnated Royal, described as “a satirical comedy targeting high-profile figures including self-proclaimed ‘mentors’ of teenage girls and a certain prime CEO”.

Bussman, who has worked on South Park and Brass Eye, is co-writing the script with Naisola Grimwood, and said: “People don’t have words for what they are seeing on the news other than WTF, is Doctor Evil back? Spin-doctors can’t be bothered to hide anything anymore. There’s zero justice, so we thought we’d have some fun.”

Jones is set to play the role of God’s right-hand angel in the production, Bussmann explaining to Bleeding Cool: “Like everyone else, we were in tears at Jeanise’s appearance in the searing documentary Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, where she inspired Borat’s daughter Tutar to become Kazakhstan’s leading feminist, and gave hope to other 15-year-old spinsters.”

Jones added: “It’s going to be a very entertaining movie. I know the world thinks I have this angel thing in the bag, but it’s going to be very challenging playing the role. I hope the Queen of England thinks I’m an angel, ’cause I don’t want to get taken out.”

Meanwhile, a fundraiser has been set up for Jones after it emerged that she was only paid $3,600 (£2,750) for her role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. It has also been revealed that she recently lost her job of 32 years due to Covid-related cuts.