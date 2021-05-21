‘Borat Supplemental Reportings’ multi-part special to be released on Amazon next week

Amazon has confirmed a release date for the special Borat Supplemental Reportings, and released a new trailer.

The special, whose full title is Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine, is composed of three distinct parts, including a segment that extends the “conspiracy theorist” subplot of the film. It will feature never-before-seen footage from the movie Borat Subsequent Moviefilm released last year.

It is set to premiere on May 25 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, Deadline reports. In the new trailer, which you can watch below, Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) remarks, “I am looking out on this diverse crowd, with every shade of white – all waving machine guns. I have never felt safer.”

The official Borat Instagram account teased the special in a post. “Borat movie films extra footages will be ejaculate on the public next week,” its caption reads. “You will enjoy please!”

The special was first announced in April with a trailer. Now, more details have emerged Supplemental Reportings. Per Deadline, the first part of the special, Borat: VHS Cassette of Material Deemed “Sub-acceptable” by Kazakhstan Ministry of Censorship and Circumcision, will feature a montage of never-before-seen footage from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

The second, Borat’s American Lockdown, is described as a “40-minute reality show”. It extends a portion of the film where Borat finds himself in lockdown with a pair of conspiracy theorists.

The final piece, Debunking Borat, comprises six documentary shorts in which Borat’s new roommates have their theories debunked, piece by piece, by leading experts. The shorts featured in the special are “Vaccine Microchip”, “Mail-in Ballots Scam”, “Soros”, “China Virus”, “Gates’ Bricks”, and “Hillary Clinton & Blood Libel”.

In March, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – which was nominated at the 2021 Oscars for Best Supporting Actress for Maria Bakalova and Best Adapted Screenplay – set a Guinness World Record for the longest title of a film nominated for an Oscar.

The movie’s full title is Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery Of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan.