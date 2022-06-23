Brad Pitt claims he’s on the “last leg” of his film career

Brad Pitt has suggested he is approaching the final stage of his film career.

The 58-year-old Oscar winner, who began his acting career in the 1980s, made the confession in a recent interview with GQ.

“I consider myself on my last leg,” Pitt said. “This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”

Having starred in more than 70 films over the course of his career, including critically acclaimed hits such as Fight Club, Inglourious Basterds and most recently Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Pitt has also spent the past few years working behind the scenes with his production company, Plan B Entertainment, which brought the likes of 12 Years a Slave, Moonlight, and Minari to the big screen.

Pitt described producing as “gratifying in new and different ways,” but said he’s always keen to get back in front of the camera when the right project presents itself.

“I’m one of those creatures that speaks through art,” he said. “I just want to always make. If I’m not making, I’m dying in some way.”

Pitt will next appear in director David Leitch’s Bullet Train, which hits cinemas on August 5. The upcoming action-thriller centres on five assassins aboard a fast-moving train from Tokyo to Morioka who soon discover that their individual missions are all linked.

Elsewhere in the GQ interview, the actor revealed that he attended “private and selective” Alcoholics Anonymous meetings to avoid media intrusion.

“I had a really cool men’s group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe,” he said. “Because I’d seen things of other people, like Philip Seymour Hoffman, who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that’s just atrocious to me.”

Pitt got sober in 2016, embarking on a year-and-a-half programme after breaking up with his then-wife Angelina Jolie.