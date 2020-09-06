Bradley Cooper says awards shows are “utterly meaningless”

Bradley Cooper has shared his thoughts on the Hollywood awards circuit, calling it “very interesting and utterly meaningless”.

The star has been nominated eight times for the Oscars and six times for the Golden Globes, but has never won an award at either ceremony.

In a recent interview with Hamilton’s Anthony Ramos – who he also worked with in A Star Is Born – Cooper discussed the merits and downfalls of awards season in the film industry.

“It’s funny, you hit awards season and it can be easy for us to make it about individual people,” Ramos told Interview Magazine. “But on set, you have your call sheet, and even though you have your leads, it’s a team effort. The grips, the director of photography — that movie is not happening without them. Everyone is the star of that movie.

“For whatever reason, we choose to single people out at a certain time of year. And if you’re ever asked to be a part of any of those events, it can be very easy for you, meaning me, to think, ‘It’s about me. I’m the only one here from my cast, so it’s only me.’”

Cooper said that awards season was “a real test” that was “set up to foster that mentality”. “It’s quite a thing to work through, and it’s completely devoid of artistic creation,” he said.

“It’s not why you sacrifice everything to create art, and yet you spend so much time being a part of it if you’re, in quotes, ‘lucky enough to be a part of it.’ It’s ultimately a great thing because it really does make you face ego, vanity, and insecurity. It’s very interesting and utterly meaningless.”

Cooper previously said he felt “embarrassed” after being snubbed from the nominations for Best Director at the 2019 Oscars for his work on A Star Is Born. “I was in New York City at a coffee shop and I looked down at my phone and [my publicist] Nicole had texted me and they said congratulations on these other things, but they didn’t tell me the bad news,” he said.

“I went, ‘Oh wow,’ and the first thing I felt was embarrassment, actually. I felt embarrassed that I didn’t do my part.”