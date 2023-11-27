Bradley Cooper says he would do ‘The Hangover 4’ in “an instant”

Bradley Cooper has shared his thoughts about a potential fourth movie in the hit Hangover comedy film franchise.

Speaking to host David Remnick of the New Yorker Radio Hour podcast to promote his new film Maestro, Cooper was asked about his pivot from comedic roles in The Hangover to his recent string of more dramatic and serious roles.

Remnick asked Cooper: “Are you done with fun? In other words, if another kinda fun comic role came along, it was three months of your life, it’s not Hangover 5 but something of a similar spirit.”

Cooper replied with a laugh before saying “Well, I would do Hangover 5. It would be Hangover 4 first, but yeah”. He went on to explain: “I would probably do Hangover 4 in an instant just because I love Todd [Phillips], I love Zach [Galifianakis], I love Ed [Helms] so much, I probably would.”

However, Cooper was also careful to temper expectations for a forth Hangover film, saying: “I don’t think Todd’s ever going to do that.”

Cooper will next star in Maestro, which he also directs. The film is set to premiere in select cinemas and on Netflix on December 20.

In a three-star review of Maestro, NME wrote: “Like A Star Is Born, Maestro peters out after an astonishing first act that frontloads all of Cooper’s directing tricks… As a portrait of Bernstein himself, the film offers compelling yet frustratingly brief observations of a man whose life didn’t always align with his profession.

“True to its word, this is a film that doesn’t seek to explain Bernstein or his most complicated relationship. Instead, it keeps the viewer at arm’s length, leaving us with a glossy biopic of a man who remains an enigma until the very end.”