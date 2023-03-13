Brendan Fraser wins Best Actor at Oscars 2023: “So this is what the multiverse looks like”

Brendan Fraser won his first-ever Oscar at tonight’s (March 12) ceremony for his role in The Whale.

The ceremony took place in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre, with Everything Everywhere All At Once leading the nominations going into the show.

READ MORE: Here are all the winners at the Oscars 2023

Fraser was named Best Actor for his role as Charlie in The Whale. “So this is what the multiverse looks like!” he joked as he collected the award. “My goodness. I thank the Academy for this honour and Studio A24 for making such a bold film.

Advertisement

“I’m grateful to Darren Aronofsky for throwing me a creative lifeline and hauling me aboard the good ship The Whale. It was written by Samuel D. Hunter, who is our lighthouse.”

“So this is what the multiverse looks like…” Brendan Fraser accepts the Academy Award for Best Actor for "The Whale.”#Oscars#Oscars95https://t.co/OizA2V2cyr pic.twitter.com/tdV0jNJkQN — ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2023

Addressing the other actors in the category, he said: “Gentlemen, you laid your whale-sized hearts bare so we could see into your souls like no one else could do and it is my honour to be named alongside you in this category.”

Of his opposite number in the film, he said: “I want to tell you that only whales can swim at the depths of the talent of Hong Chau.”

Fraser added: “I started in this business 30 years ago and things, they didn’t come easily to me, but there was a facility that I didn’t appreciate at the time – until it stopped. I just want to say thank you for this acknowledgement because it couldn’t be done without my cast.

“It’s been like I’ve been on a diving expedition on the bottom of the ocean and the air on the line to the surface is on a launch being watched over by some people in my life. Thank you again, each one and all. I’m so grateful to you.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere at the Oscars 2023, an “uncomfortable” red carpet interview with Hugh Grant has gone viral online after the star gave concise answers and appeared to raise his eyebrows at presenter Ashley Graham. Jimmy Kimmel also addressed last year’s Will Smith slap in his opening monologue.

Ke Huy Quan reflected on his own journey to his first Oscar, calling his story “the American dream”. Backstage, Jamie Lee Curtis expressed her desire to see “more women anywhere, anytime, all at once” at the Oscars, while Rihanna performed her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song, ‘Lift Me Up’.

Other performances came from Lady Gaga, who delivered an emotional rendition of ‘Hold My Hand’, and David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu. Byrne wore the hot dog fingers from Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Catch up with all of the winners from the Oscars 2023 here.