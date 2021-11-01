Brian Cox criticises “overrated” Johnny Depp in new memoir

Brian Cox has taken aim at Johnny Depp among other co-stars in his newly released memoir.

The Succession star’s tell-all book, Putting The Rabbit In The Hat, refers to Depp as “so overblown” and “so overrated.”

“I mean, Edward Scissorhands. Let’s face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face make-up, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. And subsequently, he’s done even less,” he wrote of his Pirates Of The Caribbean co-star, as reported by USA Today.

“But people love him,” he continued, before adding: “They don’t love him so much these days of course.”

The actor also lashed out at his co-star in The Glimmer Man, Steven Seagal, deeming the action star “as ludicrous in real life as he appears onscreen.”

He added: “He radiates a studied serenity, as though he’s on a higher plane to the rest of us. And while he’s certainly on a different plane, no doubt about that, it’s probably not a higher one.”

Elsewhere, Cox has commented on the shooting incident on the set of film Rust, believing it’ll be a “wake up call” for the industry.

Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the film’s set which injured director Joel Souza and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October.

Cox, who has worked with Baldwin in the past on TV series Nuremberg, spoke about the incident with Newstalk ZB host Mike Hosking. “I hear all kinds of rumours, all kinds of things about this gun that had possibly been previously used,” Cox said.

He added: “There is a certain carelessness on cinema sets… this will certainly be a big wake-up call.”