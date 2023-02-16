Bruce Willis’ aphasia has progressed to frontotemporal dementia, says ex-wife Demi Moore

Demi Moore has given an update on Bruce Willis, revealing that his aphasia diagnosis has progressed.

The actor’s family issued a statement in March 2022, stating that the actor was set to retire from the profession as he battled aphasia. However, nearly a year on from that initial announcement, the Die Hard star’s ex-wife has delivered a further update on his health. Moore revealed that “a more specific diagnosis” has been made: frontotemporal dementia.

The NHS states: “Frontotemporal dementia is an uncommon type of dementia that causes problems with behaviour and language. Dementia is the name for problems with mental abilities caused by gradual changes and damage in the brain.Frontotemporal dementia affects the front and sides of the brain (the frontal and temporal lobes).”

Moore announced the news in an Instagram post on her personal account earlier today (Thursday, February 16). Sharing a picture of her ex smiling and looking relaxed on the beach, she wrote a statement from herself and the rest of Willis’ family.

“Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis,” Moore wrote.

She continued: “In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

She signed off the post urging people to read the family’s full statement and learn more about the disease – which can be found here.

The statement continues on from the Instagram post, stating: “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.

“Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.”