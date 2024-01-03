Bruce Willis’ daughter shares tender moment with father in new image

Bruce Willis’ daughter has shared a tender moment with her father in a new image posted online.

Scout, daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, shared a series of pictures looking back over the last year and included some emotive ones with her with her family.

On New Year’s Day, Scout shared the images, captioning them: “Big year for Scouter welcome to the joy,” and included one shot with her father amid his ongoing struggle with dementia.

The action star’s family have been open about Willis’ deteriorating health, after they first issued a statement in March 2022 announcing that he was retiring as he battled aphasia.

Last year, they revealed that his condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia. A close friend recently revealed that the actor has since lost his “language skills” and is no longer reading.

In the image, Scout is laying her head across her father’s chest as he looks down on her with his hands on her head, while she looks up at him, smiling.

You can see the images here:

Last week, Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, opened up about having a difficult time celebrating her anniversary with her husband this year amid his ongoing illness.

Emma shared a video to Instagram on December 28, in which she said she had a “good cry” with one of her close friends as she marked 16 years with her husband.

“Holidays are hard. Anniversaries are hard,” she said. “But for me, this year has really been about building a community and connection. And I just want to say that has been my lifeline and I just want to thank you for that.”

She elaborated in her caption that Willis calls it the “inner circle”, as she thanked her community of followers for their support.

“I receive countless messages of love and support because Bruce is so beloved,” she continued. “That showers on him and I am fortunate enough to stand below that to catch those sprinkles that yet, feel like a waterfall of kindness. I wish I could answer all the messages because they are deep, raw and poetic but please know that I appreciate them so very much. It also makes me feel less alone. I am grateful to you.”

In a separate post celebrating their anniversary, she wrote that her “love and adoration for him only grows”.

Back in November, Willis’ daughter Tallulah shared an update on her father’s condition, and spoke about her family’s desire to be open about his health struggles. “On one hand, it’s who we are as a family, but also, it’s really important for us to spread awareness about FTD,” she said.