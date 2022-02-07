The 2022 Golden Raspberry (or Razzies) nominations have been announced, with Bruce Willis earning his own category.

The annual film awards honour the worst in filmmaking for the past year, with Netflix‘s Diana musical earning the most nods this time with nine nominations in total – including Worst Picture.

However, Willis has been given a special category called ‘Worst Bruce Willis Performance in a 2021 movie’ after releasing eight films – namely American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, Fortress, Midnight In The Switchgrass, Out Of Death and Survive The Game.

Also scoring multiple nods this year were LeBron James for his work on Space Jam: A New Legacy, including Worst Actor, and Amy Adams, who has been nominated for Worst Actress for The Woman In The Window and Worst Supporting Actress for Dear Evan Hansen.

Ben Affleck also earned a Worst Supporting Actor nomination for The Last Duel, as did Jared Leto for House Of Gucci, while Mark Wahlberg has a Worst Actor nomination for Infinite.

Ruby Rose was also nominated for Worst Actress for Vanquish, while Taryn Manning has Worst Actress and Supporting Actress nods for Karen and Every Last One Of Them, respectively.

“Here’s a look at what we saw. The excruciating musicals, thrill-free thriller rip-offs, a nearly 2 hour product placement flick, and more Bruce Willis than any starving viewer could stomach,” the Razzies said. “In other words, 2021 did not fail the Razzies!”

The full nominees are below:

WORST PICTURE

Diana

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Woman in the Window

WORST ACTOR

Scott Eastwood (Dangerous)

Roe Hartrampf (Diana)

LeBron James (Space Jam: A New Legacy)

Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen)

Mark Wahlberg (Infinite)

WORST ACTRESS

Amy Adams (The Woman in the Window)

Jeanna de Waal (Diana)

Megan Fox (Midnight In The Switchgrass)

Taryn Manning (Karen)

Ruby Rose (Vanquish)

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams (Dear Evan Hansen)

Sophie Cookson (Infinite)

Erin Davie (Diana)

Judy Kaye (Diana)

Taryn Manning (Every Last One of Them)

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck (The Last Duel)

Nick Cannon (The Misfits)

Mel Gibson (Dangerous)

Gareth Keegan (Diana)

Jared Leto (House of Gucci)

WORST PERFORMANCE BY BRUCE WILLIS IN A 2021 MOVIE

American Siege

Apex

Cosmic Sin

Deadlock

Fortress

Midnight In The Switchgrass

Out Of Death

Survive The Game

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed) Musical Number (Diana)

LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on (Space Jam: A New Legacy)

Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent (House Of Gucci)

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal (Dear Evan Hansen)

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) (Tom & Jerry The Movie)

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF OR SEQUEL

Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella deVil)

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tom & Jerry the Movie

Twist (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)

The Woman In The Window (Rip-Off of Rear Window)

WORST DIRECTOR

Christopher Ashley (Diana)

Stephen Chbosky (Dear Evan Hansen)

Coke Daniels (Karen)

Renny Harlin (The Misfits)

Joe Wright (The Woman In The Window)

WORST SCREENPLAY