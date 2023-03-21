Bruce Willis sings and celebrates birthday in wholesome video shared by Demi Moore

Bruce Willis has been seen for the first time after announcing his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.
His ex-wife Demi Moore took to Instagram on Monday (March 20) to share a clip of Willis and his family celebrating his 68th birthday.
In the video, the Die Hard actor and his loved ones are seen in a joyous mood as they sing Happy Birthday in their kitchen.
“Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today,” Moore captioned the post. “Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them.”
On Sunday (March 19), Willis’s wife Emma Hemming shared a video explaining her experience of living with someone who has dementia.
Hemming, who has been documenting her daily life with Willis since his diagnosis was revealed, took to Instagram Reels to open up about her “grief and sadness” in a new update.
“I have started the morning by crying as you can see by my swollen eyes,” she said. “I always get this message where people always tell me, ‘Oh you’re so strong. I don’t know how you do it.’ I’m not given a choice. I wish I was but I’m also raising two kids in this.”
Demi Moore revealed Willis’ aphasia diagnosis (difficulty with language and speech) back in February, which spurred his retirement from acting at the beginning of 2022. His condition has since progressed to frontotemporal dementia.
“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone,” Moore wrote in her statement, revealing that Willis was facing challenges with communication.
“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research,” she added.