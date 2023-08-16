Bruce Willis’ wife says she’s “not good” amid actor’s ongoing dementia struggle

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis has shared a new update amid her husband’s ongoing battle with dementia.

The actor’s family first issued a statement in March 2022 announcing that he was retiring as he battled aphasia. Earlier this year, they revealed that his condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

Heming has since served as Willis’ caregiver and has spoken publicly about the emotional struggles she’s faced as his condition worsened, sharing back in March that she has “times of sadness every day”.

Advertisement

The model and business owner has now shared a new update which she described as a “care partner PSA”.

In an Instagram reel posted Monday (August 14), Heming began by explaining why she had previously asked other caregivers to send her photos of “something beautiful”.

“I just think it’s so important for us to break up our thinking, which can feel, for me, very much like doom and gloom,” she explained.

“I know it looks like I’m out living my best life. I have to make a conscious effort every single day to live the best life that I can… I do that myself, I do that for my two children, and for Bruce, who would not want me to live any other way. I don’t want it to be misconstrued that, like, I’m good, because I’m not. I’m not good. But I have to put my best foot forward for the sake of myself and my family.

She went on that “when we are not looking after ourselves, we cannot look after anyone that we love”.

Advertisement

“I’m just doing the best that I can, always… just take a moment out of your day and break it up for a second and look for something beautiful.

In her caption, she added that she does not “have this down to a fine-scene either, but I try”.

Willis married Heming in 2009 and they have two daughters Evelyn, aged nine and Mabel, 11.

Actor Demi Moore was married to Willis for 13 years before their split in 2000 and they share three daughters together, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31 and Tallulah, 29.

Willis’ family shared touching tributes back in June on his first Father’s Day since they announced his dementia diagnosis.

Last month, it emerged that Quentin Tarantino reportedly wants to give Bruce Willis his last-ever film appearance.