Bryce Dallas Howard says Chris Pratt fought to get her equal pay on ‘Jurassic World’ trilogy

Bryce Dallas Howard has revealed that Chris Pratt fought to get her equal pay on the Jurassic World trilogy.

In 2018, it was reported that Howard was paid $2million (£1.6million) less than Pratt for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, earning $8million while her co-star received $10million.

However, in a recent interview with Insider, the actress said claimed the pay gap between the two of them was, in fact, much bigger.

“The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said. So much less,” she said.

“When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set.”

Howard went to explain how, once Pratt had become aware of the pay gap between them, he took it upon himself to ensure that they received the same rate for various deals within the franchise, including theme parks and video games.

“What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me, ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same, and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce,’” Howard said.

“And I love him so much for doing that,” she continued. “I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.”

Jurassic World Dominion, the final instalment of the Jurassic World trilogy, generally underwhelmed both critics and fans, and currently sits as the worst-rated film of the entire franchise on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

In NME‘s two-star review of the film, we wrote: “Some genuinely exciting action sequences save Jurassic World Dominion from being a complete turkey – a thrilling raptor versus motorbike chase is one of the highlights. Otherwise, the trilogy exits with a whimper rather than a roar.”