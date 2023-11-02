Caesar’s son leads a new chapter in ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ trailer

The first trailer has been released for Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes – check it out above.

Directed by Wes Ball (Maze Runner), the film serves as the sequel to 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes and is the fourth instalment in the reboot franchise overall.

In Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, set several generations after Caesar’s reign where apes are now the dominant species on Earth, his son Cornelius (Owen Teague) is forced to contend with a new tyrannical ape leader who threatens to seize control.

A synopsis reads: “As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.”

Alongside Owen Teague, other cast members include Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless) and William H. Macy (Fargo).

The film’s screenplay is written by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver and Patrick Aison, with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes is released in cinemas on May 24, 2024.

As reported by Deadline’s Justin Kroll in June last year, Disney is apparently planning a “new trilogy of films” after being “very high” on the first film’s script.

Based on the novel by Pierre Boulle, Planet Of The Apes was first adapted for the screen in 1968. After a number of sequels, along with a television series, the franchise was rebooted in 2011 with Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes, starring Andy Serkis as Caesar via performance-capture.

The first film, directed by Rupert Wyatt, was followed by two sequels, Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes and War For The Planet Of The Apes, which were directed by Matt Reeves.