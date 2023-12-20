Cameron Diaz responds to rumours that Jamie Foxx was “crazy” on ‘Back In Action’ set and “made everyone miserable”

Cameron Diaz has shut down rumours that Jamie Foxx was “crazy” on the set of Back In Action and “made everyone miserable”.

READ MORE: These were the most Googled actors of 2023

The actors were working on the upcoming Netflix action comedy when Foxx suffered a medical emergency and was taken to hospital back in April.

Foxx has since returned to public life, recently sharing that he “saw the tunnel” when he was sick with the mystery illness.

Advertisement

Co-star Diaz has now responded to the rumours that swirled about Foxx in the aftermath, including claims that he was acting “crazy” on set and was “making everything miserable and that I was never gonna make another movie again because of him”.

“I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set at the time,” she told the Lipstick on the Rim podcast. “You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, ‘What are you talking about?’ ”

“Jamie is, like, the cheerleader for the entire crew. Everybody loves him. We have so much fun on the set with him, and he’s just a professional on every level,” Diaz continued.

The actor instead claimed that she “had a blast” on the set, which will be the first movie she’s appeared in since her retirement almost a decade ago.

The pair have previously worked on films Annie (2014) and sports drama Any Given Sunday (1999).

Advertisement

“Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much. He’s such a special person and he’s so talented, so much fun,” Diaz added.

The Charlie’s Angels actor added that the “hiccups that happened throughout production are the natural kinds of things that happen, but nothing got delayed other than, obviously, toward the end”.

Referencing Foxx’s health scare, she added: “And that’s something that is not my place to speak about.”

She also shared that Foxx is “thriving” now, adding: “When I see and hear people trying to take another person down like that…[Jamie is] so classy. He’s like, ‘Nope. Just let them [talk].'”

Diaz also said the false rumours still “really made me angry”. Shortly after news broke of Foxx’s hospitalisation, his daughter Corinne issued a statement, revealing that her father was in recovery in Atlanta after suffering a “medical complication” the day prior. Earlier this month, the Oscar-winning actor made a surprise appearance at an awards ceremony hosted by the Critics Choice Association, accepting the Vanguard Award.

He spoke for 12 minutes while fighting back tears as he reflected on the health episode.

“I want to thank everybody,” he said. “I’ve been through something, I’ve been through some things. You know, it’s crazy, I couldn’t do that, I couldn’t actually walk six months ago.”

Last month, Foxx was sued for an alleged sexual assault case that took place in 2015, which the actor denies. He intends to issue a countersuit against the Jane Doe, according to the Independent.