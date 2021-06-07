Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are set to play the New York Times reporters who broke the Harvey Weinstein scandal in a new film.

The actors will play Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor in She Said, a new film based on the New York Times bestseller She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.

Kantor and Twohey reported the story which broke on October 5, 2017, collecting allegations of sexual harassment and assault many women had made against Weinstein, dating back several decades.

She Said is set to be directed by Unorthodox director Maria Schrader, from a screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz.

The film is said to focus on “an all-women team of journalists who persevered through threats of litigation and intimidation to break a game-changing story” per Deadline.

It has been compared to Spotlight and All the President’s Men, and will be produced by Annapurna Pictures and Plan B Entertainment.

Carey Mulligan most recently starred in Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman, which has also been described as a post-#MeToo film.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “From the opening bars of ‘Boys’ to Cassie’s distinctive nurse costume and candy-coloured wig, Fennell has delivered an aesthetically astute directorial debut that’s packed with verve – and hides an important message just beneath its pastel-coloured shell.

“The framing of women’s trauma on-screen is slowly evolving (see I May Destroy You and I Hate Suzie) and Promising Young Woman, even with its imperfections, is no exception.”