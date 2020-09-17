Chadwick Boseman laid to rest near South Carolina hometown

Chadwick Boseman has been buried near his hometown in South Carolina.

The Black Panther star, who tragically passed away of colon cancer on August 28, was laid to rest at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, Southern Carolina on September 3, according to AP.

Boseman kept his diagnosis private during his four-year treatment, with many of his fellow cast members and creatives discovering the news just last month.

Advertisement

Lupita Nyong’o, who starred opposite Boseman in Black Panther, shared a moving tribute to the actor.

“The news of his passing is a punch to my gut every morning,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am aware that we are all mortal, but you come across some people in life that possess an immortal energy, that seems like they have existed before, that are exactly where they are supposed to always be – here! … that seem ageless… Chadwick was one of those people.”

Nyong’o concluded: “Chadwick’s death is something that I can neither take in nor take in my stride right now. Perhaps with time… I’m going to take my time… and in his honor, I promise not to waste my time. I hope you will do the same.”

Black Panther producer Nate Moore recently shared the final message he received from Chadwick Boseman, as the pair worked together with young fans via the Make A Wish Foundation to raise money for children with critical illnesses.

Advertisement

The message read: “It broke me, man. But we need to do that for them. People deserve abundant life, special moments. They’ve been through hell battling disease.

“If we were able to ease their suffering and bring joy for a moment… then we made a difference in his life.”