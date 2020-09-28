Sienna Miller has revealed that Chadwick Boseman took money out of his own salary from 21 Bridges to boost her pay on the film.

The actress opened up about the late Black Panther star’s generosity in a new interview following his death last month after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Miller starred alongside Boseman in thriller 21 Bridges last year, and as a producer on the film, he played a big role in getting her to sign up.

“He produced 21 Bridges, and had been really active in trying to get me to do it,” she told Empire. “He was a fan of my work, which was thrilling, because it was reciprocated from me to him, tenfold.

“So he approached me to do it, he offered me this film, and it was at a time when I really didn’t want to work anymore. I’d been working non-stop and I was exhausted, but then I wanted to work with him.”

Miller went on to reveal that Boseman fought for her to get a higher pay rate, recalling: “I didn’t know whether or not to tell this story, and I haven’t yet. But I am going to tell it, because I think it’s a testament to who he was.

“This was a pretty big budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn’t get to. And because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, ‘I’ll do it if I’m compensated in the right way.’

“And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid.”

“It was about the most astounding thing that I’ve experienced,” she continued. “That kind of thing just doesn’t happen. He said, ‘You’re getting paid what you deserve, and what you’re worth.’

“It’s just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully. In the aftermath of this I’ve told other male actor friends of mine that story and they all go very very quiet and go home and probably have to sit and think about things for a while. But there was no showiness, it was, ‘Of course I’ll get you to that number, because that’s what you should be paid.’”

Following the news of Boseman’s death, tributes flooded in from stars and fans alike. Most recently, Disneyland in California shared a touching mural of the star doing the Wakanda Forever salute to a young boy wearing a Black Panther mask.