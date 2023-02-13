NewsFilm News

Channing Tatum on embarrassing meeting with Matt Damon

"In my head I just kept screaming, ‘I’m sorry. I’m sorry!’”

By Ella Kemp
Channing Tatum Matt Damon
(Credit: Getty)

Channing Tatum has recalled his embarrassment when meeting Matt Damon for the first time.

The Magic Mike actor revealed he had asked Damon one question he “still thinks about today” in an interview with People.

“I’m such a fan, and still am,” Tatum recalled. “I sat down next to him, and I was like, ‘Hey man. Where are you from?’ – and I was like, ‘I just asked Matt Damon where he’s from.’

“Everyone on the planet knows where Matt Damon is from, and he obviously knows that I know where Matt Damon is from, and I almost didn’t recover.”

Tatum add of the awkward interaction: “I don’t think I said anything for the next maybe two hours or so, and I still think about it today. Every once in a while, I’ll just have a cold sweat and feel like, ‘I can’t believe….’”

The actor went on to say that Damon reassured him after the incident. “He knew I was freaking out and just didn’t even acknowledge it. Because he’s such a personable guy,” Tatum said.

Magic Mike
Channing Tatum’s final fling as stripper Mike Lane is here. CREDIT: Warner Bros.

“He just took care of me in that moment and answered me. It was like nothing ever happened. He was just like, ‘Oh, I’m from Boston. Where are you from?’ and I was like, ‘I’m from Florida.’ In my head I just kept screaming, ‘I’m sorry. I’m sorry!’”
Channing Tatum is currently starring in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third film in the male stripper franchise.
In a two-star review of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, NME wrote: “Really, it’s hard to shake the conclusion that this threequel only exists for its climax, a series of pin-sharp stripping set pieces including one where Tatum proves in a rather literal way that he really can “move like water”. Great choreography, shame about the movie.”

