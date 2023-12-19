Charlie Hunnam almost played Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars

Charlie Hunnam has recalled how he was nearly cast to play Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack Of The Clones.

The Sons Of Anarchy actor was asked about auditioning for the role during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where he detailed how he met Star Wars creator George Lucas.

“That is true, yeah,” Hunnam replied when asked if he was up for the role. “I had forgotten that until you said that. Years and years ago I met George Lucas.”

Asked how far along he got in the process, Hunnam said: “I got to the point where I was meeting George Lucas. I don’t think he meets a lot of actors. I think there were probably maybe two, three actors they were considering.

“I don’t remember much about it. I remember I was nervous and I was a little bit awkward, and I remember walking out and thinking, ‘Well, I’m definitely not getting that role.’ And I was correct.”

Speaking about his feelings on why he didn’t get the part, he added: “Sometimes it’s about the vibes.”

The role of Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader went to Hayden Christensen, who also played the character in the third film of the prequel trilogy, Revenge Of The Sith. The actor recently reprised the role in Disney+ shows Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka.

Hunnam is currently promoting his role in Zack Snyder’s space opera Rebel Moon, where he plays mercenary Kai. The film is split into two parts, with the first Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child Of Fire set to be released on Netflix on Thursday (December 21).

Speaking to NME, Snyder teased plans for more movies in the film’s universe. “If we were to go forward, there’s another group of movies we could continue [the story] with,” the director said. “I think when you see movie two, you will understand at the end where it could go.”