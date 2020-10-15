A new track from Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 has just been released – check it out exclusively below.

The song, written by Daniel Pemberton, scores the new Netflix drama about the real-life trial against a group of anti-Vietnam War protesters inciting violence at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Pemberton told NME that the score was entirely composed remotely, his only interaction with the Chicago 7 team being a one-hour meeting with Sorkin in Los Angeles months ago.

“He had already mapped the entire movie out in his head,” Pemberton explained. “There are a few moments where the music was a key ingredient – ‘Blood on the Streets’ was one of them.”

Listen to ‘Blood on the Streets’ here:

Describing the track, Pemberton said it was “the culmination of the riots.”

“As a piece of music, it pulls together a lot of thematic and orchestral elements, but it also has a visceral physicality of the chaos of the riots.”

The composer mentioned wanting to write for “guitar, drums, bass drums, orchestra and guitar feedback” to convey a sense of “anger and boiling up tension” in an arrangement of “out of control rock instrumentation”.

Referring to the scenes in The Trial of the Chicago 7 which the track underscores, Pemberton speaks of wanting to convey “the sense that no one really knows what’s going on, the police, the crowd, it’s chaos.”

Pemberton also spoke of working with Celeste on ‘Hear My Voice’, an original song recorded for the film.

“I’m a huge fan of Celeste, so it’s awesome,” Pemberton said. “I started writing the song, but knew I needed someone to help me finish – she was the first person I thought of.

“She’s the voice of this generation – this film is about the voice of 1968-69 but she is the voice of generation now, of 2020. Her voice is timeless and can span both now and events that were 50-60 years ago.”

NME called The Trial of the Chicago 7 “a brilliant, thrilling piece of angry social history.” The film is out now in cinemas, and will be released on Netflix tomorrow (October 16).