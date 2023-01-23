Chris Evans jokes with Jeremy Renner after snowcat incident

Chris Evans has joked with Jeremy Renner after Renner was in a severe accident on New Year’s Day.

The Hawkeye actor was left in critical condition in a hospital ICU after he was crushed by his snowplough earlier this month.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe star suffered “blunt chest trauma” and “orthopaedic injuries”. He received emergency surgery the following day, according to a statement from his representative.

Evans, who has starred opposite Renner in several Marvel films, jokingly shared his well wishes for his former co-star on Twitter.

“That’s one tough mf’er,” Evans wrote under an image Renner posted in which he seemed to be receiving physical therapy.

That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending so much love ❤️ https://t.co/Wc9M0EhL9d — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 21, 2023

“Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???” Evans then added, referring to the PistenBully vehicle involved in Renner’s accident.

“Sending so much love,” Evans added, to which Renner replied: “Love you brother… I did check on the snow cat, she needs fuel.”

Jeremy Renner took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal the extent of his injuries.

He wrote: “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love.

“I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all.”