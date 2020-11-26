Fans react to Chris Evans’ piano recital: “I am weak”

Chris Evans has shared a clip of himself playing the piano on Instagram.

The Captain America posted the video on his Instagram story yesterday (November 25), with the caption “Learning one of my favourites by Fabrizio Paterlini”.

Several fans have taken to social media to praise the actor’s musical skill, with one simply writing: “I am weak” and another identifying the piano piece as ‘Rue des trois frères’ by the Italian composer.

Advertisement

Another Twitter user said, “If they ever do a movie version of Company, Chris Evans needs to play the lead of Bobby,” and one person pointed out: “Chris with a look of , ‘I hope that you can hear this tune over the sound of how awesome I am.'”

Chris with a look of , "I hope that you can hear this tune over the sound of how awesome I am." — Emerald Enthusiast (Kilowog) (@EmeraldEnthusi1) November 25, 2020

Nodding to Evans’ recent performance in Rian Johnson’s film Knives Out, in which his character wears a notable cable knit jumper, one fan tweeted: “AGAIN WITH THE GODDAMN SWEATERS.”

AGAIN WITH THE GODDAMN SWEATERS — SheriffOfPortland (@Z3R05UM) November 25, 2020

Chris Evans explained earlier this year that he nearly turned down the role of Captain America, because he was worried about “losing anonymity”.

In an interview with Esquire, his mother Lisa Capuano Evans said: “His biggest fear was losing his anonymity. He said, ‘I have a career now where I can do work I really like. I can walk my dog. Nobody bothers me. Nobody wants to talk to me. I can go wherever I want. And the idea of losing that is terrifying to me.’”

Advertisement

Evans’ most recent role was in the Apple TV+ crime drama series Defending Jacob, in which he played Andy Barber, an assistant district attorney whose son is accused of murder.