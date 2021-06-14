Chris Hemsworth trolls Chris Evans on Instagram for his 40th birthday

Chris Hemsworth has marked his Avengers co-star Chris Evans’ 40th birthday by trolling him on Instagram.

Playing on the joke of the multiple actors named Chris in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Evans shared a photo of himself alongside Guardians Of The Galaxy star Chris Pratt while wishing Hemsworth a happy birthday.

“Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be number 1 in my book,” Hemsworth captioned the photo, referring to the quartet of ‘Hollywood Chrises’, made up of Evans, Hemsworth, Pratt and Chris Pine.

Advertisement

See the post below.

Last year, Chris Pratt was ranked as the “worst Chris in Hollywood” in a poll against Hemsworth, Evans and Pine.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star was the subject of a Twitter poll, asking which Chris out of Pratt, Pine, Evans and Hemsworth should be removed from Hollywood.

Pratt quickly attracted criticism from a widespread array on Twitter users – who criticised his perceived support for the Republican Party and his attendance at a church which was described as “infamously anti-LGBTQ” by actor Elliot Page.

He was then defended by his Marvel co-stars, with Robert Downey Jr urging his detractors to delete their social media accounts.

Advertisement

Despite being the troller in this instance, Hemsworth was recently on the end of a joke himself, with his children trolling him over his role as Thor in the MCU.

The actor, who has played the character since 2011, revealed his son had mentioned a very different superhero when asked “the age old question”.

“Holding my little man’s hand and asking him the age old question. ‘What do you want to be when you grow up'”, the actor captioned an Instagram post. He then said his son replied “Dad i wanna be Superman.”