Chris Pine says Star Trek franchise “feels like it’s cursed”

Chris Pine has described the Star Trek film series as being “cursed”, while explaining his frustrations with the next planned instalment.

The actor has played Captain Kirk since the 2009 reboot directed by J.J Abrams, which was followed by two sequels Star Trek Into Darkness and 2016’s Star Trek Beyond.

In February last year, Paramount announced a fourth instalment in the reboot series was officially in development. At the time, Matt Shakman (WandaVision) was attached to direct, but he’s since departed the project to helm Marvel’s Fantastic Four.

Speaking in an interview with Esquire, Abrams, who is a producer on the fourth outing, provided an update on the film’s progress. “I will say it’s the first time [since the original reboot] that we have a story that feels as compelling as the first one,” Abrams said.

In the same interview, Pine shared that this was news to him: “I don’t know anything. In Star Trek land, the actors are usually the last people to find out anything. I know costume designers that have read scripts before the actors.”

When asked if it’s weird to know so little about what he’s signed up to, Pine added: “I would say it’s frustrating. It doesn’t really foster the greatest sense of partnership, but it’s how it’s always been. I love the character. I love the people. I love the franchise. But to try to change the system in which things are created – I just can’t do it. I don’t have the energy.”

Pine said the Star Trek franchise “feels like it’s cursed” in relation to its success, after Star Trek Beyond was considered a box office disappointment with $344million (£288million) worldwide when measured against the huge box office takings of Marvel movies.

“I’m not sure Star Trek was ever built to do that kind of business,” Pine said. “I always thought, ‘Why aren’t we just appealing to this really rabid fan group and making the movie for a good price and going on our merry way, instead of trying to compete with the Marvels of the world?’ After the last one came out and didn’t do the $1billion that everybody wanted it to do, and then Anton [Yelchin] passed away, I don’t know, it just seemed…”

The actor is currently promoting fantasy film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, based on the tabletop role-playing game. Alongside Pine, the film stars Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith and Hugh Grant.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is released in cinemas on March 31.