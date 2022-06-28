Chris Pratt says he doesn’t like being called Chris: “It’s not my name”

Chris Pratt has claimed that “no one” calls him Chris in a new interview.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw, the Jurassic World star initially confused the host with the declaration. “What do they call you?” Shaw asked, “Pratt?”

“Yep. Pratt. CP. You know, CP. ‘Hey, CP.'” Pratt responded. “But no one calls me Chris. I went golfing with my friend, Chad, my pastor the other day and he was like, ‘No one calls you Chris? I’m gonna call you Chris. Alright, Chris. You’re up.’

“And I was like, ‘No, it feels weird. It’s not my name. Don’t call me Chris.'”

Earlier this year (April 25), James Gunn defended the actor against calls to recast his character Star-Lord in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy director responded to a side-by-side photo comparison of Pratt and Patrick Wilson posted by a fan, captioned: “Marvel. Hear me out. Just… replace him.”

In response, Gunn wrote: “For what? Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him? For something that someone else told you about him that’s not true? Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him.”

Pratt has been affiliated with the Zoe Church, a church founded by Chad Veach that’s modelled after Christian megachurch Hillsong. In 2015, Hillsong’s global senior pastor, Brian Houston, wrote a blog post about their views on LGBTQ people, writing: “We are a gay welcoming church but we are not a church that affirms a gay lifestyle.”

Pratt has been criticised in the past for his affiliation with the church. In 2019, Elliott Page called out the actor for supporting an “infamously anti-LGBTQ” church following an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

In response, Pratt denied the church has anti-LGBTQ views. “I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone,” he responded. He added that “no church defines me or my life, and I am not a spokesman for any church or any group of people”. NME have previously reached out to the actor’s representatives for comment.

Gunn is currently filming Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, starring Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan.