Christopher Mintz-Plasse’s mum had to watch him film McLovin sex scene in ‘Superbad’

Superbad star Christopher Mintz-Plasse has revealed that his mother had to watch him perform his sex scene in the film because he was underage at the time.

Mintz-Plasse, who portrayed Fogell/McLovin in the 2007 comedy, added in the interview that he found the task particularly cringeworthy because he was also a virgin at the time.

The 31-year-old actor told The Rich Eisen Show: “[My mother] did not have to be there for everything, but she 100 per cent had to be there for the sex scene, absolutely.”

When asked by Eisen if that was “weird”, Mintz-Plasse replied: “Yeah, it’s definitely uncomfortable when you’re – at the time, I was actually a virgin, so I had no idea what I was doing.

“I was very nervous, very scared, and then I look over to Video Village [the nickname given to the area around the monitor on set] and my mum is eating a handful of popcorn talking to the producers.”

Mintz-Plasse added that filming the scene where McLovin first has sex was “very, very surreal” and that his mother seemed to find the whole thing quite amusing. “She was having the time of her life!”

Superbad, which was written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and directed by Greg Mottola, tells the story of Fogell who secures fake ID under the name “McLovin” and sees his teenage world open up somewhat before him.

