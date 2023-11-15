Christopher Nolan urges fans to buy ‘Oppenheimer’ on Blu-ray so “no evil streaming service can come and steal it from you”

Christopher Nolan has shared his thoughts on Oppenheimer‘s upcoming release on Blu-ray and digital, urging fans to opt for the former of the two options.

While introducing the film at a special screening in Los Angeles on Monday (November 13), Nolan took a jab at streaming services while sharing more about his approach to releasing films on Blu-ray and other physical avenues.

Nolan said: “Obviously Oppenheimer has been quite a ride for us and now it is time for me to release a home version of the film. I’ve been working very hard on it for months. I’m known for my love of theatrical and put my whole life into that, but, the truth is, the way the film goes out at home is equally important.”

Christopher Nolan talks about "trying to translate the photography and sound [in #Oppenheimer]…for a version that you can buy and own at home and put on a shelf so no evil streaming service can come and steal it from you."https://t.co/UJbRshlGgL pic.twitter.com/Hr5no5TSvX — Variety (@Variety) November 14, 2023

Nolan went on to explain that he goes to great lengths to reformat his films for Blu-ray, first beginning with The Dark Knight in 2008: “The Dark Knight was one of the first films where we formatted it specially for Blu-ray release because it was a new form at the time.”

In relation to Oppenheimer, Nolan said that he and his time have “put a lot of care and attention into the Blu-ray version… and trying to translate the photography and the sound, putting that into the digital realm.”

Nolan – an avid Blu-ray collector, also took a jab at streaming platforms taking “ownership” away from fans of film and other media. He described the Blu-ray version of Oppenheimer as “a version you can buy and own at home and put on a shelf so no evil streaming service can come steal it from you.”

While Oppenheimer is set to release on Blu-ray and other digital platforms on November 21, the film has yet to receive a date for streaming platforms.

Oppenheimer scored a glowing five-star review from NME upon its release in July. In the review, NME wrote that the film was “not just the definitive account of the man behind the atom bomb”, but a “monumental achievement in grown-up filmmaking”.​