Christopher Nolan responds to Martin Scorsese’s criticism of superhero movies

Christopher Nolan has responded to Martin Scorsese‘s assertion that cinema needs to be saved from superheroes, sequels, reboots and franchises.

In a recent interview with GQ, Scorsese suggested that such films present a “danger to our culture… because there are going to be generations now that think movies are only those—that’s what movies are”.

The Killers Of The Flower Moon director added: “We have to then fight back stronger. And it’s got to come from the grassroots level. It’s gotta come from the filmmakers themselves.

“And you’ll have, you know, the Safdie brothers, and you’ll have Chris Nolan, you know what I mean? And hit ’em from all sides. Hit ’em from all sides, and don’t give up. Let’s see what you got. Go out there and do it. Go reinvent.”

Nolan received a nod from Scorsese for his critically acclaimed film Oppenheimer, as well as his other hits such as Inception, Intersetllar and Dunkirk. However, his Dark Knight films also happen to be one of the most beloved superhero trilogies of all time.

When recently asked about Scorsese’s comments, Nolan expressed his view that there is room for both original content and superhero movies.

“There’s always a balance in Hollywood between established titles that can assure a return in audience and give people more of what they want, that’s always been a big part of the economics of Hollywood,” he told AP.

“And it pays for lots of other types of films to be made and distributed.

“But there also always needs to be respect for the audience’s desire for something new… that’s one of the big thrills of going to the movies is, frankly, seeing a trailer for a movie you’ve never heard of… a type of movie you haven’t seen.”

Nolan added: “A healthy ecosystem in Hollywood is about a balance between the two things and always has been.”

Elsewhere, Nolan recently confirmed that he will not be directing the next James Bond film and that there is no truth in the rumours linking him to the spy franchise.