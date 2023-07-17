Christopher Nolan’s daughter was part of a gruesome ‘Oppenheimer’ scene

Christopher Nolan has confirmed that his daughter appears in Oppenheimer as part of a gruesome nuclear blast scene.

The director is due to release his latest film later this week, which tells the story of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his central role in the creation of the first nuclear weapons.

One scene in the film involves a vision in which Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) sees a young woman, before she is eviscerated by a nuclear explosion, including having her face melted off.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Nolan revealed he decided to cast his daughter in the role, explaining: “We needed someone to do that small part of a somewhat experimental and spontaneous sequence. So it was wonderful to just have her sort of roll with it.”

The director got the idea after she visited the set one day, though joked that he hoped the outlet wouldn’t make him sound like director Michael Powell, who cast his nine-year-old son as a serial killer in 1960’s Peeping Tom.

Speaking further about his casting choice, Nolan said: “But yes, I mean, gosh, you’re not wrong. Truthfully, I try not to analyze my own intentions.

“But the point is that if you create the ultimate destructive power it will also destroy those who are near and dear to you. So I suppose this was my way of expressing that in what, to me, were the strongest possible terms.”

Meanwhile, Nolan has also addressed the “terrifying” rise of AI and its effect on Hollywood, arguing for “accountability”.

“When I talk to the leading researchers in the field of AI right now, for example, they literally refer to this — right now — as their Oppenheimer moment,” he said (via Variety).

“They’re looking to history to say, ‘What are the responsibilities for scientists developing new technologies that may have unintended consequences?’”