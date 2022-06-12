Cillian Murphy is up for a ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie “if there’s more story to be told”

Cillian Murphy has said he would be “as excited” as anyone to read a script for the touted Peaky Blinders movie.

The long-running BBC show came to its conclusion earlier this year following the airing of its sixth season. Since then, creator Stephen Knight says he knows “exactly” what he wants to happen in a film based on the series.

“I know what the story is and I’m writing at the moment,” he said recently, adding: “It’s a very specific story, that’s based on a true story from the Second World War and will be told in the Peaky way.”

In a new interview with Deadline, Murphy – who stars as Tommy Shelby in the series – was asked about a potential film, saying: “I’d be as excited as anybody to read a script. But I think it’s good for everyone to have a little break. That’s always a healthy thing and then we can regroup.

“Steve is an insanely busy and in-demand writer, but I know that he loves writing Peaky above all. He adores it. So I think when the time comes, if there’s more story to be told, I’ll be there.”

Previously, Knight said that characters introduced in season six also help set up the forthcoming film.

In an interview with Esquire, Knight said the new characters in season six, which is set to hit Netflix this month, will shape the direction of the film.

He said: “In series six we’re bringing in the new generation, and they are going to be part of what happens in [the] film. I think it’s finding those actors that you just watch and you think, there you go. There’s the future.

“The film, I know exactly what it’s about. And I know what two stories it’s going to tell. How the story will unfold, I don’t know. What will happen after that, I want that to depend on the film.”

Read NME‘s guide to how season six of Peaky Blinders sets up a movie and potential spin-offs, here.