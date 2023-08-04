Cillian Murphy reveals impact of Ukraine invasion on ‘Oppenheimer’ cast

Cillian Murphy has revealed how the cast of Oppenheimer were impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The actor stars in Christopher Nolan‘s critically acclaimed film as Robert J. Oppenheimer, the real-life American physicist who played a pivotal role in the creation of the atomic bomb.

Speaking exclusively to NME, Murphy explained how the cast were hyper aware of the events in Ukraine, especially after it emerged that Russian president Vladimir Putin had responded to international sanctions by lining his borders with tactical nuclear missiles.

“It was everywhere, and we were fully aware of that,” Murphy said of the invasion. “The threat [of nuclear war] has escalated and receded over the years since 1945… and now it’s back. It’s always there, this Sword Of Damocles that is hanging over us.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Murphy admitted that he didn’t socialise much while filming Oppenheimer, due to the intense demands of his role.

“I didn’t go out much. I didn’t socialise much, mainly because of the amount of work I had to do… I became so immersed in the role.”

The actor also explained how Nolan helped him to “unlock” the character with an “amazing phrase”.

“Chris used this amazing phrase. We were talking about Oppenheimer’s arc and he said, ‘You know, he’s dancing between the raindrops morally.’ That unlocked something in my mind when I was preparing,” he recalled.

Murphy further explained of Oppenheimer: “I do think that he believed it would be the weapon to end all wars. He thought that [having the bomb] would motivate countries to form a sort of nuclear world governance. He was naive.”