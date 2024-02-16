Cillian Murphy says ’28 Days Later’ is his only film that he rewatches

Cillian Murphy has revealed the one movie in his filmography that he rewatches.

Speaking to Variety recently to promote his new film Small Things Like These, the Oppenheimer star was asked about the upcoming third entry in the 28 Days Later franchise, 28 Years Later.

Announced earlier this year, 28 Years Later will serve as a direct sequel to 28 Days Later, and will see Danny Boyle and Alex Garland returning to direct and write respectively. While Murphy starred in the 2002 original, it is currently unclear if he will return for 28 Years Later.

When asked if his character will return for the upcoming sequel, Murphy told Variety: “I can’t give much more at this point. But I’ve always said I would love to be involved because that movie changed everything for me and I have great affection for it and for those guys Alex [Garland] and Danny [Boyle].”

Murphy continued, explaining that he never rewatches the films he stars in, save for 28 Days Later. “I never watch my own films, except that one. It’s always on around Halloween and during the pandemic people were constantly sending me clips. And I’ve shown it to my kids. And it’s really stood up, even though it’s something like 23 years old now. So I’m really thrilled that we’ll get the band back together to makes this one.”

28 Days Later stars Cillian Murphy as Jim, who awakens from a coma four weeks after a dangerous virus rages across the land – transforming swathes of the population into red-eyed, murderous zombies. After that atmospheric introduction in London, Jim journeys to Manchester with fellow survivors Selena (Naomie Harris), Hannah (Megan Burns) and Frank (Brendan Gleeson). They’re promised a cure via military broadcast, yet the ulterior motives of Major Henry (Christopher Eccleston) are soon laid bare, leading to a ferocious game of cat-and-mouse.

Speaking to NME in 2022 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of 28 Days Later, Murphy and Boyle said that they had often spoken about a follow-up to their hit zombie flick. While Murphy said he’s now too old for it, Boyle revealed that Garland had written a script titled 28 Months Later a few years ago but nothing came of it.

Boyle said at the time: “I’d be very tempted [to direct it]. It feels like a very good time actually. It’s funny, I hadn’t thought about it until you just said it, and I remembered ‘Bang, this script!’ which is again set in England, very much about England. Anyway, we’ll see… who knows?”