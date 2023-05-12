Cillian Murphy says he finds being photographed “offensive”

Peaky Blinders and Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy has said he finds being photographed “offensive”.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the actor opened up about the cost of fame.

“You can be walking down the street and someone takes a picture like this is a fucking event,” he said.

“I don’t like being photographed by people. I find that offensive. If I was a woman, and it was a man photographing me…” he added.

Murphy went on to compare fame to commuting, saying: “You have to commute to get to your destination.

“I think that’s the way the best people are: they’re not doing it for any other reason but love of the craft. They have a compulsion to make work, not to be famous or get attention.”

Suggesting that “fame evaporates with regularity”, he added: “I’m around here all the time and no one gives a fucking shit.

“Nobody cares. I go to the shop. It dissipates. But if… one of the guys from Succession walked in here, I’d be all intimidated and shaky. When you’re confronted with someone you’ve invested a lot in, or you think is amazing, the encounter is strange.”

Murphy said that he’s often stopped by Peaky Blinders fans, who expect him to be “mysterious and swaggering” like his character Tommy Shelby.

“I do feel people are a little bit underwhelmed. That’s fine, it means I’m doing my job,” he said. “But sometimes I feel a little sad that I can’t provide – like – that charisma and swagger. He couldn’t be further from me.”

Elsewhere, Murphy and director Christopher Nolan — who have collaborated on numerous films over the years, and have united once again for Oppenheimer — recently reflected on the actor not being cast as Batman in the Dark Knight trilogy.