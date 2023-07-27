Cillian Murphy says he’s open to playing a Ken in ‘Barbie 2’

Cillian Murphy has said that he would be open to playing a Ken in a Barbie 2 film.

The actor, who plays “father of the atomic bomb” J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer, was speaking about the viral box office battle between his film and the Barbie movie – starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, respectively – which came out on the same day (July 21).

Dubbed Barbenheimer, the casts of both films have spoken about the much-memed cinematic face-off in press interviews, with Murphy revealing he would even be open to featuring in a Barbie sequel.

“Sure, yeah. Let’s read the script, let’s have a conversation,” Murphy told Omelete when asked if he would play a Ken in a Barbie sequel.

Oppenheimer invade Barbie 2? 👀 Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt e Matt Damon entram na brincadeira e revelam se aceitariam esse crossover inusitado. Assista ao vídeo e descubra como eles encaram essa proposta. pic.twitter.com/dNikvdIjCb — omelete (@omelete) July 19, 2023

“I can’t wait to see [Barbie]. I can’t wait to see the movie. I think it’s great for cinema to get all these great movies happening this summer.”

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie eventually came out on top in the box office battle, with the film drawing in $356million (£276million) on its opening weekend around the world (via The Guardian).

The director made history as Barbie earned the biggest opening weekend ever for a film directed by a woman.

Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer, meanwhile made $180.4million (£140.9million) globally on its opening weekend.

It was revealed that the marketing budget for Barbie was more than it actually cost to make the film itself.

The film industry’s top directors have also shown their support for the two blockbusters, as Steven Spielberg and Paul McCartney were spotted attending an Oppenheimer screening together, while Quentin Tarantino went to see ‘Barbie’ in Los Angeles on opening weekend.

In other Barbie news, director Gerwig recently responded to the right-wing backlash against her film.

“My hope for the movie is that it’s an invitation for everybody to be part of the party and let go of the things that aren’t necessarily serving us as either women or men,” she told The New York Times.