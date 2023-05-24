‘Cinderella’ is getting a gory horror remake

Cinderella is getting a horror remake with Cinderella’s Curse, which is set to be released later this year.

The film will be produced by ChampDog Films who also created the unofficial Winnie The Pooh horror movie Blood and Honey. According to Bloody Disgusting, Cinderella’s Curse is going up for sale at the American Film Market and ITN Studios will be releasing the film in October 2023.

Louisa Warren will serve as the film’s director and producer. Speaking to Bloody Disgusting, Warren shared: “This an incredibly unique spin on the Cinderella we all love and know. There are going to be some truly horrific deaths by her hands. I think the gore hounds are in for a treat in my dark retelling.”

The film was written by Harry Boxley (Mary Had A Little Lamb). The cast includes Kelly Rian Sanson, Chrissie Wunna and Danielle Scott. Filming is set to begin next month in the UK.

Last year, the release of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey led to the film’s director receiving death threats for his adaption of the beloved children’s stories.

Rhys Frake-Waterfield, said a number of people were outraged over his treatment of the characters. People have even issued threats towards his life. “Look, this is mental,” he told the AFP. “I’ve had petitions to stop it. I’ve had death threats. I’ve had people saying they called the police.”

Some of this year’s most anticipated horror films include Insidious: Fear The Dark, The Nun 2, Meg 2: The Trench, The Exorcist, MaXXXine and more.