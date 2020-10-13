Cinema Centenario launches Moov, streaming platform for Filipino films and documentaries

Shortly after announcing its closure, Quezon City movie theatre Cinema Centenario launched an online streaming platform called Moov.

Moov is a movie-on-demand platform that will feature Filipino films, including obscure short films. In an Instagram post on October 11, Cinema Centenario explained that this will continue their mission of keeping Filipino cinema alive.

“MOOV carries Cinema Centenario’s brand of curation for a wider reach of audience and the growing demand for [an] alternative source of entertainment. MOOV will continue the celebration of the Filipino vision and cinematic artistry beyond its centennial year,” the post read.

The streaming site currently has four short films and one documentary available to watch for free. This includes titles like Ang Mga Alingawngaw sa Panahon ng Pagpapasya (2015), Ang Mga Bulong sa Bituka ng Sta. Mesa (2015), and Santa Nena! (2017).

Upcoming titles on Moov include the short films Maliw (2013) and Tila (2014).

Viewers can access the films by linking their Facebook accounts or signing up with email. Donations are also accepted to support the platform.

Yesterday, Cinema Centenario posted a Moov teaser for something happening November 11, with no other details.

Earlier this month, Cinema Centenario announced on social media that they would be shuttering due to the ongoing pandemic.

“Safety and sustainability were important factors in our decision,” it wrote. “Even if cinemas were permitted to open again, it won’t work with our situation. The safety concerns brought on by this pandemic is no joke, which is why we made this decision [to close].”

Kumusta? Mayroon po kaming kuwento.Sa unang linggo ng aming operation, may random old couple na nagpunta sa… Posted by Cinema Centenario on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Cinema Centenario opened its doors in 2017 along Maginhawa Street in Quezon City, a popular food spot in Metro Manila. It was known for hosting screenings for mainstream and indie local films, as well as international titles like Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning film Parasite.