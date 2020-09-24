Cinema halls in Singapore to allow up to 150 patrons from October

From next month onwards, large cinema halls in Singapore with a capacity of more than 300 seats will be allowed to admit up to 150 patrons at a time.

According to a new COVID-19 regulations update from the city-state’s Ministry Of Health yesterday (September 23), cinemas with big halls such as Shaw Theatres Lido IMAX will be allowed to increase their capacity limit from October 1. Patrons will be separated into three zones of up to 50 people each.

Cinemas with smaller halls will also be allowed to increase their capacity to “50 per cent of their original operating capacity” or continue with the current limit of 50 patrons per hall. This is subject to proper safety measures.

Cinemas in Singapore reopened on July 13 after being closed for operations since March to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Seating capacities in cinema halls are currently restricted to 50 patrons each, with a 1metre social distancing seating configuration in place.

Films currently showing in Singapore theatres include Disney’s Mulan, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and The New Mutants.

Last month, the country announced it was exploring “small-scale pilot performances” as a step towards restoring live shows around the city. “Live performances add a buzz to our society and community. I think we all yearn to be part of a live performance,” Ministry Of Culture, Community And Youth head Edwin Tong said in a statement to The Straits Times.

“We’re going to try and pilot a few live performances at a few venues to see how that works out and if it’s safe enough, we’ll scale up.”